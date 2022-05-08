A WORD IN THE HAND: CORROSION
We’re a bit rusty, but that doesn’t mean we’re all dead (or rotten)
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
The Book of Words dictates that the more frequently any word is used, the faster it will lose its power to shock, to melt, to move or to horrify.
In the beginning was the word, and it was a marvellous, or at least an important word. But then the word spread and became common. It began to bounce off deafened ears and trip off insensate tongues until ... well, you get the idea...
