Tell me about economic freedom, but don’t be a sellout

Any parliamentary debate about economic progress which features Tina Joemat-Pettersson has ended before it starts

Many debates in parliament are simply an opportunity to showboat or tick a name on the class register. But this week’s so-called “Freedom Day Debate” offered some refreshing insight.



I’m not talking about the “debate’s” unanimous conclusion that poverty is preventing many South Africans from accessing the freedoms of democracy. We’ve known that since 1994, and any MP who thinks it’s still up for debate in 2022 probably has no business being an MP...