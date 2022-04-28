Disconnections only way to deal with electricity defaulters
It has become commonplace for an organ of state to owe municipalities for rates and services. It has been that way for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for far too long, with countless meetings between officials of the metro with representatives of various departments barely yielding results over the years.
Finally, the city is doing something about it. ..
