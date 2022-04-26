×

Accreditation debacle mars students’ graduation dreams

Editorial Comment
26 April 2022

It is meant to be one of the most special days in any student’s life — graduation day.

But, thanks to an accreditation debacle at Walter Sisulu University (WSU), thousands of students remain in limbo as the issues are resolved before they attend their graduation ceremonies, which were initially due to take place in May...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



