We all need to play part as crunch time looms in water crisis

It is no longer a threat, it is about to be a lived reality for about 40% of the city. Nelson Mandela Bay is running out of water, and because consumption has not been drastically cut, and catchment dams have not benefited from much of the rains, the city has reached crisis level.



Coupled to that is the fact that the infrastructure pipelines meant to connect parts of the city to the Nooitgedacht water treatment plant are incomplete...