Opinion

ANC conference delayed but infighting intensifies

Editorial Comment
None
21 April 2022

Speculation is swirling over why the ANC has again postponed its crucial Eastern Cape elective conference, but the battle for control of the party is set to go down to the wire when the meeting finally takes place.

The two main protagonists in the race for the top position in the province lead formidable groupings, with the campaign to garner support from the party’s eight regions too close to call...

