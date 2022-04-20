Community help needed to apprehend Walmer killers

Urgent intervention overseen by the police’s top brass is necessary to deal with the spate of killings in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Walmer township. So brazen are those behind the suspected hit murders that people were shot in broad daylight in one of the Walmer’s busiest roads a week ago.



In the past week alone, at least five people have been killed. In October, another spate of violent killings in the area prompted a visit from police minister Bheki Cele, but promises to refurbish and reopen the satellite station in Fountain Avenue have not been fulfilled...