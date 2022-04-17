God, grief and Good Friday: A response to Eusebius McKaiser

This "less than perfect" god, is a god that I discovered anew through the writings of black theologians such as James Cone, who famously drew parallels between the god who dies on a cross and the slaves who die on lynching trees, symbols of gruesome state-sanctioned violence against those who resist injustice.

This is the God that I am drawn to in my grief. Good Friday draws our attention away from the triumphalist god of the crusades to a vulnerable and suffering God.

While normative Christianity beckons us perhaps too hastily to the hope that the resurrection of Easter Sunday offers, my own experience of deep personal grief in these past weeks, and collective grief with the dual pandemics of Covid and gender-based violence, riots and now the floods, I wonder if the kind of questions that McKaiser is asking are truly as offensive to the sensibilities of the believing mind as they might seem.

Are they rather not inviting us on a journey of introspection, an invitation to place our beliefs under some critical examination?

In accepting the invitation to that journey, I do not arrive at agnosticism like McKaiser does, or even at atheism like some other friends. I am, however, grateful for the invitation, since especially in my conservative Christian upbringing, critical questions were dismissed as blasphemous.

My journey with feminist-liberation theologies has brought me to not just a more critical faith, but a more compassionate one. It was this faith that guided me to draft the note that I sent to my beloved niece who is mourning the death of her mother, my cherished sister.

This was the message I sent to her on the morning of Good Friday:

“I’m thinking of you today, sweetheart. I’m trying to find meaning in, and solidarity with, a God who dies. A God who dies unfairly and unjustly. A God who is murdered because he was a political dissident. And I’m wondering what meaning this God has for you, for us, in the midst of grief.

"And while it is easy to reach for the hope that the resurrection story holds for us on Sunday, I want you to know that staying with the sadness and the grief of Friday and Saturday is okay too. It’s okay to feel your feelings - they’re important and real. And like the scholars tell us, Saturday was much longer than 24 hours.

"So while resurrection Sunday may feel like a lifetime away, it will come. For now, just be in the moment. It’s sad. It’s hard. And, like Jesus’s execution, it’s unfair! It’s okay to sit in the fear and shock of Friday, and the sadness and mourning of Saturday.

"The most important thing to know is that you do not sit alone. And when you’re ready to walk through that grieving journey, you do not walk alone either. I’m here. I got you. I love you. We sit together. We walk together. Always…”