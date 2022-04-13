With Queen Zandile back, maybe it’s time for our own Putin

The ANC is leaving a vacuum, and potholes, and maybe only a law and order invasion will demolish them

As the ANC in eThekwini celebrates the return to high office of a woman about to stand trial for fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering, a few die-hard idealists have tried to muster some of that righteous, mid-2010s Zuma-Must-Fall outrage.



Ten years ago, before the Gupta leaks, before we understood that we have a private investment club instead of a government, I was one of them, like a shabby-genteel expat living in a small Sicilian town...