Opinion

Global grain and oilseed markets affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Premium
Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
13 April 2022

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started on  February 24,   global grain  and oilseed supplies have remained a major focus for countries across the globe.

The prices of essential commodities such as maize, wheat, palm oil, sunflower  seed  and soybean  have increased notably over the past few months...

