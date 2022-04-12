Let’s hope SA can at last make sense of Senzo’s senseless murder

It’s taken eight years to bring five accused to trial for the murder of the soccer star, who is the focus of a Netflix documentary

By Marc Strydom

When a scar or open wound still stings, leaving a mark on a country as repetitively and protractedly injured as SA, it says something about the effect of the event and the person in question.



In this case that wound was created not by a massacre or the death of a freedom fighter or historic figure, but by the murder of “just” a footballer, Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa. That it remains so momentously significant to South Africans reveals the effect of the crime and frustration that, for a person of stature, it has taken eight years and counting to solve. It also reveals how much love there is for the victim...