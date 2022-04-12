EP Rugby surprise with Gidane’s nomination

EP Rugby’s decision to nominate acting vice-president Mbulelo Gidane to stand against SA Rugby Union supremo Mark Alexander for the presidency of the controlling body has come as a surprise. It had been expected Alexander would be unopposed at the election meeting on April 29 until EP announced its unexpected bid to elevate Gidane to the top job in SA Rugby. When nominations closed, sources said Gidane’s name was the only one in the hat to oppose Alexander, which means it will be a two-horse race.

Gidane is the current head of finances on the EP Rugby executive and an influential rugby figure in Gqeberha, where he enjoys wide support.

However, it remains unknown how much support Gidane enjoys on the national stage and whether he can muster enough support unseat Alexander.

EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon says Gidane ticks all the right boxes and has the acumen needed for the top job in SA Rugby.