Stick to what we’re good at — mining, farming, tourism

SA has dodged a bullet. Last week Moody’s, the global debt ratings agency, upgraded the outlook on our debt from negative to stable.



For the uninitiated, the outlook is not the rating, but a stable outlook means the next time Moody’s rates our debt (usually twice a year), it is most unlikely to downgrade us beyond the two levels below investment grade to which we have already been subjected...