Textbook debacle — buck stops with Gade

Isn’t it sad that the headline “Give us our textbooks, East Cape schools plead” fails to move readers any more? Not because our readers do not care, but because it no longer has shock value. In other words, it reflects the norm and is no longer surprising, particularly in the Eastern Cape.



Despite an order from the high court in Makhanda early in March to ensure that all pupils at all public schools in the province were provided with textbooks and stationery by no later than March 31, the education department has failed to do so. ..