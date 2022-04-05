×

Opinion

SA held hostage by corruption

The crooks must be rooted out from all spheres of government — a daunting task as graft is so entrenched

By Busisiwe Mavuso - 05 April 2022

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi’s briefing to parliament on the extent of state corruption was chilling, but not surprising.

“It’s overwhelming, the amount of corruption, particularly in the municipal spaces,” she said...

