Architect? Good luck with that house of cards

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



An architect friend of mine complained recently about how everyone’s an architect. I must add here that the friend in question is a real architect, as in a person with a real degree in architecture who architecturises actual buildings.



I must also add that he is not wrong. I, too, have seen the proliferation of “interior architects”, “database architects”, “software architects” and even “hedgehog-home architects”...