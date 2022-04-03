A WORD IN THE HAND: ARCHITECT
Architect? Good luck with that house of cards
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
An architect friend of mine complained recently about how everyone’s an architect. I must add here that the friend in question is a real architect, as in a person with a real degree in architecture who architecturises actual buildings.
I must also add that he is not wrong. I, too, have seen the proliferation of “interior architects”, “database architects”, “software architects” and even “hedgehog-home architects”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.