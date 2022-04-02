Show me the Mani: the ANCYL are a Fikile bunch but this doesn’t add up

Arguing that Sibongile Mani’s only crime was foolishness, after she illicitly pocketed R818,000, is foolish itself

It’s rare that the ANC Youth League enthusiastically agrees with this media group, but after the Daily Dispatch reported this week that some degrees from Walter Sisulu University might be worthless, the Youth League has come out strongly in agreement, insisting that WSU really is a terrible, rotten, very bad university.



The Eastern Cape branch of the league didn’t use those exact words, of course, but that the implication as it announced its support of convicted WSU accounting student Sibongile Mani, insisting that her only crime was “foolishness”...