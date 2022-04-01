Relief for the needy is not negotiable
It was obvious from the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic that the stringent measures implemented after the government declared a state of disaster would severely damage SA’s already turgid economy and destroy many livelihoods.
Two years later, amid a high unemployment rate, poverty is a daily bitter reality for many in this province...
