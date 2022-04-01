Ignoring criminal charges is just part of the ANC process

It doesn’t see being found guilty of fraud and perjury as reason to resign, but more as something quirky on a CV

As convicted fraudster and perjurer Bathabile Dlamini clings on as the president of the ANC Women’s League, the nation waits to see if Cyril Ramaphosa will instruct her to step aside, roll gently aside, fall down and twitch slightly to one side, or simply keep doing what she’s been doing, namely, glaring blearily and belligerently at a future she neither understands nor is in any way equipped to meet.



Dlamini, we are told, will learn her fate on Monday, presumably to give the ANC the weekend to decide just how smallanyana her famous skeletons are and how much blowback her axing might cause...