Will Smith’s almighty slap asick display of toxic masculinity

Will Smith’s behaviour was selfish, misguided and a dismal example of how far society still has to go

What does that almighty slap say about us? For those of you who have been detached from the world in a bunker without wifi, this is what happened. At the 2022 Academy Awards in Hollywood last Sunday night (early Monday in SA), and in front of 16.6-million people, the slap happened. Comedian Chris Rock was on stage doing what comedians do: make fun of everything, including other people. Then, in a tasteless joke, he picked on Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.



Jada shaves her head because of a condition called alopecia, which causes someone to lose patches of hair at a time. Whether Chris knew this or not he took aim: “Jada, I love ya. GI Jane 2 — can’t wait to see it.” In this 1997 movie, the main character, Demi Moore, has a shaved head...