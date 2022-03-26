Residents the losers as council turmoil rages
Make no mistake, Nelson Mandela Bay residents were the ultimate losers this week as the antics at City Hall continued to play out in the fight for political power.
The past five years of governance in the Bay is best described as one of the most chaotic periods since the formation of the metro in 2000...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.