Draft health regulations a disaster for democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the state of disaster earlier this week but indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic would be managed via new health regulations.

“These regulations, when finalised, will replace the State of Disaster regulations as the legal instrument that we use to manage the pandemic,” Ramaphosa said.

The four sets of draft regulations, which were released just over a week ago for public comment, deal with the surveillance and control of notifiable medical conditions, public health control at SA’s points of entry, the management of human remains and environmental health.

These draft rules need to be scrutinised closely, not least because though they will be promulgated by the National Health Act, they will not be tabled before parliament.

Instead, they are regarded as “subordinate legislation” delegated to the minister of health.

The proposed regulations have already attracted sharp criticism, partly because they contain an outdated approach towards Covid-19 and in part because they seem to be an executive overreach, threatening individual freedoms.