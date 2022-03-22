Action, not words, needed to curb vandalism
Public facilities and essential infrastructure vandalised, destroyed, stolen. Day after day, we hear about buildings stripped bare of everything from the roof tiles to the windows, doors, cupboards and flooring.
Electricity cables, copper pipes, telephone cables, cellphone tower batteries are ripped out by brazen thieves with seeming impunity...
