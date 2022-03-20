Opinion

A WORD IN THE HAND: INVASION

What are you wading for? Vamoose! The violent imposter is here

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Premium
Sue de Groot
Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
20 March 2022

Last week I wrote about violent words, such as “smash”, that have invaded restaurant menus. It is interesting how words that originally described great big scary things lose their power when they become attached to more mundane things, such as potatoes.

One of these words is “invasion”. We have stopped hearing constantly about the invasion of the polyphagous shot hole borer beetle, which was widely predicted to wipe out all the old trees in SA. Either it has called a ceasefire or perhaps people have grown bored of hearing about it...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested

Most Read