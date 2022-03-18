Opinion Editors Choice

Zondo appointment a political stopgap measure

Nomination by Cyril Ramaphosa was to avoid hard choice between the most deserving of chief justice candidates

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of former deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice and head of the judiciary has been hailed widely.



He is a solid figure, embedded deeply in our public consciousness after his extended leadership of the commission of inquiry into state capture that came to bear his name...