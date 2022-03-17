Where was outrage when other groups were forced to flee wars?

Where was your outrage when refugees were Syrian, Afghan, Yemeni, Palestinian or African?

War brings out the best in humanity, and the worst. Nowhere is this more evident than in the response of the academic community to the crisis in Eastern Europe. There are two distinct clusters of emails in my inbox. One calling for the scientists and scholars to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the other calling for some reflection first: why now? That is a question worth pondering.



But first let me state a personal position clearly as I have already done in several of my social media postings. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is barbaric in its cruelty...