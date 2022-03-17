Eastern Cape Super 14 proves a big hit

In an era when the professional code is king, the welcome return of club rugby to the Eastern Cape after two years of inactivity because of Covid-19 has emphasised the popularity of the game at grassroots level.

The Eastern Cape Super 14 tournament has proved to be a hit with supporters from across the province, with enthusiastic crowds turning out to watch their club heroes in action.

The tournament reaches a climax on Saturday when defending champions Progress face Harlequins in the final at the neutral WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch.

Earlier this week, Harlequins successfully appealed to the competition organisers to move the final from Kariega to a neutral venue to avoid potential crowd trouble.

The new venue is easily accessible for Progress fans from Kariega and for Harlequins supporters from nearby Gqeberha.

From Kariega to Mdantsane the action has been fast and furious, with 14 clubs from across the region vying for the big prize.

Extra lustre was added to the tournament when it was decided that selected matches would be aired on national television.