Threats of violence help no-one
We have been down this road before — many, many times in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are left fuming about work allocations and their immediate reaction is alleged intimidation and threats of violence...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.