Resolve ‘body shaming’ saga without hurting girls’ confidence

Tempers flared at Collegiate Girls’ High School on Friday as about 150 irate parents and pupils spoke out against what they called “body shaming” and the sexualisation of young girls. The pupils who protested wore black T-shirts at the school, carrying placards with the words “Enough is Enough” and “Hear our Cry”.



The outrage was sparked by comments allegedly made by principal Louise Erasmus at a meeting with grade 12 pupils last week Monday where she apparently informed them that some of their dresses were inappropriate...