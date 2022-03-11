Dlamini’s conviction shows no-one is above the law

The conviction earlier this week of ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini for perjury is something of a curveball for the ruling ANC, which is struggling to clean up its image, but it sends a strong message about the rule of law in our country.



On Wednesday, magistrate Betty Khumalo in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court found that Dlamini, who was at the time the minister of social development, lied under oath at an inquiry into the 2017 grants debacle. ..