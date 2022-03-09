SA Rugby set on collision course with EP
SA Rugby and EP appear to be set on a collision course after outspoken Maasdorp Cannon was elected as the union’s new president.
Cannon had been critical of Saru in the build-up and during the election meeting and this caused the national body’s observer at the gathering to confront Cannon...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.