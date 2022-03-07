Africa still putting other nations’ interests ahead of its own

What does Africa want? Over the past two weeks, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unfolded, we have seen a confused, inconsistent, uncoordinated and hapless Africa stagger from being a cheerleader for one superpower or the other, while failing to ask and answer the most crucial question: What do Africans and humanity in general have to gain from this?



There isn’t a war in the world that has been fought for Africa or for its benefit. All wars, on this continent and elsewhere, have been for the benefit of others; those who want control of our mineral wealth or those who want power over us and others...