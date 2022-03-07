Africa still putting other nations’ interests ahead of its own
What does Africa want? Over the past two weeks, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unfolded, we have seen a confused, inconsistent, uncoordinated and hapless Africa stagger from being a cheerleader for one superpower or the other, while failing to ask and answer the most crucial question: What do Africans and humanity in general have to gain from this?
There isn’t a war in the world that has been fought for Africa or for its benefit. All wars, on this continent and elsewhere, have been for the benefit of others; those who want control of our mineral wealth or those who want power over us and others...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.