Big decision confronts EP Rugby voters
Clubs voting in Saturday’s EP Rugby Union by-election must decide whether they want continuity or change when they cast their vote to decide who will be crowned president.
The death of president Andre Rademan in 2021 has resulted in the need for the union to find a permanent replacement after deputy president Maasdorp Cannon was promoted to the position of acting president...
