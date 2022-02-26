Our hearts go out to Ukraine’s people
It would have been difficult, two years ago as the effects of Covid-19 started to take hold, to imagine our reality today — on the precipice of what many people predict could degenerate into World War lll.
Yet here we are, still navigating a global pandemic as we watch in shock and horror from the safety of our homes how Russia invades neighbouring Ukraine...
