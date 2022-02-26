Opinion

Our hearts go out to Ukraine’s people

Editorial Comment
None
26 February 2022

It would have been difficult, two years ago as the effects of Covid-19 started to take hold, to imagine our reality today —  on the precipice of what many people predict could degenerate into World War lll.

Yet here we are, still navigating a global pandemic as we watch in shock and horror from the safety of our homes how Russia invades neighbouring Ukraine...

