Foreign-born hero performs miracles in dysfunctional SA

As our dysfunctional, politely xenophobic state dodges state capture bullets, civil society steps up to the plate

Premium
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist
24 February 2022

It is just after 5.30am on a somewhat chilly Saturday morning on the grounds of Grove Primary in Rondebosch, Cape Town. As the dark breaks I can see about 20, then 30, and eventually 40 or more people gathering around half a dozen vans. I am in the middle of a South African miracle.

The people around me are health professionals — dentists, physiotherapists, paediatricians, ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialists, gynaecologists and more. They have given up a day in which they could have made lots of money, all because a boy in Touws River, 182km away, has a toothache...

