Basic income grant could better many lives
In his state of the mation address a week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of the social relief of distress grant (SRD) to the end of March 2023.
The SRD was introduced as a means of providing aid relief to unemployed people during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the national economy and increased levels of food insecurity in households...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.