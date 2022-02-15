Basic income grant could better many lives

In his state of the mation address a week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of the social relief of distress grant (SRD) to the end of March 2023.



The SRD was introduced as a means of providing aid relief to unemployed people during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the national economy and increased levels of food insecurity in households...