Opinion

Athol Trollip’s comeback worth taking note of

Editorial Comment
None
10 February 2022

And so, after retiring from politics for just more than two years, Athol Trollip has re-entered the political arena.

When the news first surfaced that Trollip — former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay — was going to be ActionSA’s surprise new recruit, it naturally garnered national interest because his political credentials are solid...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Why is Nelson Mandela Bay’s water so brown?
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...

Most Read