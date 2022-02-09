Come clean and release water results
Either there is no water, or it is murky and brown with a pungent smell — that is the reality facing many residents in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The coffee-coloured water is becoming a common feature in large parts of the metro, with Newton Park and Westering two of the worst-affected areas...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.