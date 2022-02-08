Winning EP team at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium makes sense
EP rugby coach Dumisani Mhani is correct in describing the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as Gqberha’s equivalent of England’s Twickenham Stadium in London.
With a decision on where EP will play their home Currie Cup pending, Mhani makes the point that all Eastern Cape players aspire to play at the venue...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.