BUSI MAVUSO | Ramaphosa should crank up action over energy supply

Despite SA’s power emergency, the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme has been delayed yet again

By Busi Mavuso

Having gained final approval only in 2018, the 19 renewable energy power producers whose projects were initially approved in 2015 in the fourth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Programme were quick out of the blocks.



Despite the challenges created by the national lockdown and other Covid-19 restrictions, 16 plants are already built, supplying 1,634MW to the national grid...