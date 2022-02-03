Soccer tragedies leave stain on beautiful game
The death of eight soccer fans during a terrifying crowd crush at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has highlighted the need for officials to remain on red alert when they host top-level matches.
Big games inflame passion among volatile supporters, which can lead to tragic consequences when panic ensues...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.