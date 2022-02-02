Eastern Cape’s agricultural conditions in stark contrast to positive national picture
This column’s readers may be familiar with my optimistic views of SA’s agricultural economic performance in 2021, and my most recent worries that the heavy rains could negatively affect production in provinces such as the Free State and North West.
But what I have not emphasised yet is the contrasting picture of the Eastern Cape’s agricultural economy to the broader national picture. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.