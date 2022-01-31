Lengthy speeches, little action

SA is a country that is fabulously rich in speeches and promises but extremely poor in action.



Every day there are podiums being climbed, crowds addressed, reports delivered, assessments made, ribbons cut — and no serious action taken. The first month of 2022 has been devoted entirely to words delivered by those who govern — or, more accurately, misgovern us — and yet very little action has flowed from the verbiage we have been subjected to...