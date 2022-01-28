If the guys at the wheel don’t understand their jobs, expect a crash

It’s desperate watching an accident happen. Everything slows down. Everything goes quiet. If it’s out in the open, at a distance, you can’t hear the crunching. All you see is a cloud of dust and then the wreckage.



Most accidents happen because lessons have not been learned; signs not heeded. So it was at the weekend when President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up a busy few ANC days — first a meeting of the national executive committee and then a wider lekgotla that included its alliance partners, the communists and the unions...