If the guys at the wheel don’t understand their jobs, expect a crash
It’s desperate watching an accident happen. Everything slows down. Everything goes quiet. If it’s out in the open, at a distance, you can’t hear the crunching. All you see is a cloud of dust and then the wreckage.
Most accidents happen because lessons have not been learned; signs not heeded. So it was at the weekend when President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up a busy few ANC days — first a meeting of the national executive committee and then a wider lekgotla that included its alliance partners, the communists and the unions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.