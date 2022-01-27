Should bigger sports crowds be allowed?
At some point, government officials will be forced to tackle the vexing question of whether to allow an increase in the number of fans watching professional sport in SA.
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has recommended to the government that stadiums host vaccinated fans at half their capacities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.