Incentives could resolve metro’s R8bn arrears problem
Someone’s got to give when it comes to the R8bn owed to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality by residents, businesses and government departments.
The ballooning debtor’s book, coupled with millions of rand lost in electricity and water, and outstanding traffic fines, has put the city in a precarious position...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.