A WORD IN THE HAND: PROOF

Don’t look for proof in puddings unless you can swallow age-old truths

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



Proving one’s worth, be that as a journalist, a pudding, a politician or a hedgehog, is an onerous undertaking.



In what some folks weirdly call a post-truth world, how is it possible to prove the truth of a particular fact, no matter how robustly this truth might be backed up by peer-reviewed scientific research, when those who dispute truth and proof have only to say: “Ah, but you’re ignoring the alternative ‘facts’.”..