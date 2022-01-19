Vital for SA to watch global crop market forecasts

I typically use this column to focus on national and provincial agricultural economic matters. But we are part of the global community, and from time to time events that happen elsewhere impact our agricultural markets here at home.



We are currently in the La Niña event, which has varying global impacts. For example, unlike in the Southern Africa region, where a La Niña event naturally leads to excessive rains, as we are witnessing across SA, the South America region experiences dryness...