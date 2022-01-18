After Djokovic saga, put focus back on tennis

Over the past two weeks, news of the Australian Open has been dominated by world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic and his attempts to compete in the tournament despite not having been vaccinated against Covid-19. After a legal rigmarole, the Serbian superstar was deported from Australia and he could be barred from entering the country for three years under its laws regarding visa cancellations.



What this means is that Djokovic’s hopes of claiming a record 21st Grand Slam title lie in ruins and it presents a good opportunity for other players left in Melbourne, such as Rafa Nadal...