Incompetent education officials must face the music

The Eastern Cape department of education suspended three of its officials over a payment debacle that led to hundreds of teachers’ assistants in the province not receiving their stipends on time.



Among the payment discrepancies were some participating schools (special needs and section 20 schools) not receiving payment, while some schools were underpaid, others were overpaid and then some of those that opted not to participate in the initiative received money...